No fans allowed at state basketball championship game, Lumberton HS AD says

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – No fans will be allowed at the state basketball championship game, Lumberton Senior High School’s athletic director Mackie Register says.
Register says there are restrictions at the state championship game and no fans will be allowed, according to a Facebook post from Lumberton Senior High School. Only 50 family members will be allowed to go.
Register says anyone who bought a ticket online, can have their money refunded. Those who purchased tickets at the school can go to the front office with their ticket for a refund.
The game will be televised and the agenda for players won’t change.
“This is a serious situation that the NCHSAA, Lumberton High and PSRC are taking all precautions with the safety of our teams as well as our fans and community. Thank you for your understanding and patience in the unfortunate circumstance,” the post says.
According to the NCHSAA’s website, the state basketball championship will be held on March 14. The men’s basketball team for Lumberton High School will play North Mecklenburg at 7:35 p.m. at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.