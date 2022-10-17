The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was was released Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga.
The Zags brought in 12 of the 62 first-place votes and landed at No. 2 in the poll. Houston, the runaway favorite to win the American again this season, came in at No. 3 with one first-place vote while No. 4 Kentucky received the other two first-place votes.
Reigning national champion Kansas did not receive any first-place votes in the poll but it did earn some respect from voters. It tied in the poll tied at No. 5 with co-Big 12 member Baylor,
Preseason AP Top 25
1. North Carolina (47)
2. Gonzaga (12)
3. Houston (1)
4. Kentucky (2)
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech