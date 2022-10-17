The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was was released Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga.

The Zags brought in 12 of the 62 first-place votes and landed at No. 2 in the poll. Houston, the runaway favorite to win the American again this season, came in at No. 3 with one first-place vote while No. 4 Kentucky received the other two first-place votes.

Reigning national champion Kansas did not receive any first-place votes in the poll but it did earn some respect from voters. It tied in the poll tied at No. 5 with co-Big 12 member Baylor,

Preseason AP Top 25

1. North Carolina (47)

2. Gonzaga (12)

3. Houston (1)

4. Kentucky (2)

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech