North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame banquet moved to May 2021

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame announced today that its annual Induction Banquet, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Raleigh Convention Center, has been postponed until May 7, 2021, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors met via conference call Tuesday morning and unanimously approved moving the induction of the 2020 class as the Class of 2021.

Hall of Fame President Nora Lynn Finch said, “With the global impact of COVID-19, events within our state and nationally, are being impacted. In this unprecedented situation, we feel that this decision, however disappointing, is in the interest of public health and necessary in light of the current situation.”

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is honored to announce its 2021 induction class. The new members, listed alphabetically, are Debbie Antonelli, Muggsy Bogues, Mack Brown, Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Mac Morris, Trot Nixon, Julius Peppers, Bobby Purcell, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.

They will be enshrined during the 57th annual Induction Banquet on the evening of Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Raleigh Convention Center. An afternoon news conference and reception will be held on May 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the N.C. Museum of History, located at 5 East Edenton Street.

“This year’s class encompasses all fields of athletics, including professional, collegiate, high school and special achievements,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This 57th class of inductees and their outstanding accomplishments continue to build on the rich sports heritage of North Carolina.”

Courtesy – North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame