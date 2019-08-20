North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Football Preview

Sports


NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The NMB Chief football team enjoyed another fine year in 2018 winning 8 games and advancing to the 4A lower state semifinals before falling to Myrtle Beach. A good chunk of that team has moved on though and Matt Reel and his squad will be much younger in 2019.

Just 8 starters total return and that includes Ramsey Lewis, Zyon Belle, Messiah Gore, and Malachi Black to name a few on offense and defense.

The Chiefs will look to be a run first squad behind a young offensive line that will hopefully catch on quick if they want to make another postseason appearance.

2018 record: 8-4, 3-3 in Region 6-4A, lost in 4A Lower State Semifinals
Head Coach: Matt Reel (4th season)
Offensive Starters Returning: 5
Defensive Starters Returning: 3
2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. Conway – 7:05pm

