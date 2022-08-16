NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach football program has been a playoff team since the 2013 season. This offseason though a lot of changes took place. Head Coach Matt Reel left and took a job at Boiling Springs. Greg Hill has defensive coordinator of 5 seasons has taken over. Hill brings with him 35 years of experience having been a coach in North Carolina for a couple decades prior too.

Hill inherits a young and inexperience squad, but one he is excited about after their summer workouts. Hill calls it a “youth movement.”

North Myrtle Beach Info:

Head Coach: Greg Hill

2021 record: 5-5, 2-4 in Region 6-4A, lost in 2nd round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. Socastee – 7:30pm