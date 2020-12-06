North Myrtle Beach falls in the SCHSL Class 4A championship, 42-7 to A.C. Flora

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach had a historic season on the football field. Matt Reel led the Chiefs to their first ever lower state final win and a state championship appearance. Unfortunately, they couldn’t cap off a perfect season, as they fell to AC Flora, 42-7 Saturday night in Columbia.
Things started well, on the first play of the game, Chandler McCall forced a fumble and NMB took over with a short field. Devin Montgomery was able to score moments later and the Chiefs took an early 7-0 lead. But the Falcons countered with a pair of Eriq Rice touchdowns to a take 13-7 advantage and they never looked back from there.
The Chiefs finish the season with a 9-1 mark and ranked 2nd in the state in Class 4A.