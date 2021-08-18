North Myrtle Beach football preview 2021

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It was a record breaking year for the North Myrtle Beach football team in 2020. They won the Region 6-4A title and made the state finals for the first time in program history. Head coach Matt Reel has the program trending in all the right directions and they are hopeful to carry that success into the 2021 year.

They return 10 starters, 5 on offense and 5 on defense led by quarterback Cam Freeman, all-state defensive back Chandler McCall, TJ Cox, and Elijah Vereen. Their offensive line will be a strength with 3 starters back on the front five.

Coach Reel told News13 they don’t have a lot of depth at key positions and they’ll need their upperclassmen to fill those spots and take control.

Head Coach: Matt Reel (5th season)

2020 record: 9-1, 6-0 in Region 6-4A, lost in the state finals to AC Flora

2021 first game: tentatively, Friday, August 27 at Loris – 7:30pm