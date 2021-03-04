North Myrtle Beach girls fall in the SCHSL 4A championship to Westside, 44-30

AIKEN (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach’s quest for their first state championship since the 1986 season will have to wait another year. The Chiefs fell behind 14-1 in the early going and couldn’t recover as they fell in the SCHSL Class 4A girls championship game, 44-30 to Westside.

The Chiefs had 26 turnovers and had the ball stolen 15 times by the Rams who used three-quarters court pressure for most of the game.

Senior leader Daveona Hatchell finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. Her teammate, junior Adaiah Vereen had 12 points and 12 and 13 rebounds.

The Chiefs finished the season with 11 wins and just 2 losses.