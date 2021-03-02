North Myrtle Beach girls prepare for Thursday’s state final appearance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach girls basketball team will seek their first state championship win since the 1986 season when they face (#1) Westside on Thursday.

The Chiefs played a shortened season due to COVID-19 and have gone 10-1 overall. They won the Region 6-4A crown and are a 3-0 in the playoffs. That included a huge win over 4-time state champion North Augusta.

SCHSL Class 4A Girls State Championship Game:

Westside vs. North Myrtle Beach

Thursday, March 4 – Noon

USC-Aiken Convocation Center, Aiken, SC