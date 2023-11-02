NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Historically the Chiefs in Little River have had tons of success in their volleyball program. Last season, the team fell in the state title match, but this weekend the Chiefs are looking to flip the script.

The North Myrtle Beach girls are 43-1 on the season, with the single loss coming from a team that is out of state. On Tuesday, the Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 to clinch the 4A lower state title for back-to-back seasons.

“We worked for it like I said,” Olivia Borgman, junior outside and middle hitter said. The Georgia Bulldog commit also said, “It’s been our goal the entire season to, you know, make it to states, but it’s one game at a time. They were just another team in the way of getting us to make it to states, so it was pretty special.”

The Blue and Yellow, are now on their way to states and they’re preparing to play South Aiken, a team they’ve already played at beat this season.

“After we played them the first time, coming back we know they’re a good team and they’re going to put up a fight,” Kendal Scanlin, senior Libero said.

“They’ve [South Aiken] played a tough schedule like we have so they’ve been preparing for this moment too,” Alex Sing, North Myrtle Beach head coach said. “I do feel like there are some strengths that we have that they don’t have, and they have a few strengths that we don’t have so it should be a great match.”

For the players and coaches on this squad, winning the title would mean everything, and it makes it even more of a bittersweet ending for some of the seniors.

“It’s my senior year and I want to end on a high note,” Scanlin said.

“Last year was devastating, but I think it just kind of lit a fire under us,” Borgman said.

“It never gets old,” Sing said. “I can tell you, we’ve done it a few times, thankfully. It’s something you always look forward to.”

The State Championship matchup is set for Saturday in Columbia against South Aiken.