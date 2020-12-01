North Myrtle Beach prepares for first ever state finals appearance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s been a long time coming, but North Myrtle Beach has finally reached the summit. The Chiefs are playing in their first ever state championship this weekend against AC Flora. Matt Reel’s team is a perfect 9-0 with 2 of those wins coming against rival Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs ran the table in Region 6-4A this year going 6-0.

Their offense is led by quarterback Cam Freeman and running back Nyliek Livingston, a former Blitz player of the week. While the defense has Chase Simmons on that D-line (committed to CCU) and Elijah Vereen holding the opposition in check most nights.

Their opponent is AC Flora, the #1 ranked team in the state in 4A, the Chiefs, right behind them at #2.

SCHSL Class 4A State Championship Game:

North Myrtle Beach vs. AC Flora

Saturday, December 5 – 7:30pm

Benedict College – Columbia