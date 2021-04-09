North Myrtle Beach rallies to win the Mingo Bay Classic, 8-7 over Socastee

LITTLE RIVER (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach baseball team put together one heck of a rally in the late innings to take down Socastee, 8-7 on Friday afternoon to win the Mingo Bay Classic championship game. This was a rematch of the Coastal Baseball Invitational tournament title game in early March that the Braves won at Waccamaw High School.

Socastee had a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the 7th, but the Chiefs took advantage of a couple miscues by the Braves to plate 2 runners to win. Camden Gasque and Caden Kingston got the hits to get those runners across to give the Blue and Gold the win.

Each team will have the weekend off and jump back into regional play next week. Socastee will face Carolina Forest, while North Myrtle Beach will take on Wilson.