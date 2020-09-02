North Myrtle Beach’s Temarrick Hemingway seeking a spot on the Panthers roster

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Although NFL teams can cut players throughout training camp, Saturday’s 4 P.M. deadline is quickly approaching.

Franchises have only three days remaining to trim an 80-player roster to 53.

“Any time that I am in the position that I am [in] now, fighting for the third spot, that’s just another day for me,” says Carolina Panthers tight end Temarrick Hemingway.

The North Myrtle Beach native enters year number four in the league, his second with the Panthers.

“Being in the NFL for four to five years, I feel like I have general knowledge of the game.”

Hemingway attended South Carolina State, a program known for producing some elite talent.

“We all have been doubted by several, we’ve all been overlooked by many, so I think that’s something we wear on our shoulder.”

Proving himself is what Hemingway is used to, a common feat for an underdog.

“I’m just a grinder. That’s my natural habitat, just being a grinder. I’ve always done that ever since I’ve been in high school.”