MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl continues its storied history with today’s announcement of the rosters for its 76th edition.

Led by North head coach Will Young of Greer and South head coach Walt Wilson of Richland Northeast, the two staffs selected the top 88 available seniors for this year’s game, to be played December 9, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

“This is a great honor to coach a game that has so much prestige,” Wilson said. “We will have some of the best talent in the state playing on our team. It’s been a pleasure watching them develop in this process.”

Said Young: “We were extremely pleased with the talent pool that was available to us during the selection process. We emphasized length, speed and character. We’re super excited to be able to participate in this great event and represent the great coaches we have in the Upper State.”

This year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is filled with players who have garnered college offers from around the country, including several to Power 5 programs.

The staff for each squad will arrive in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, December 5, with players checking in that same morning. Teams will then have four days of on-field preparation, film work and entertainment prior to Saturday’s game.

That Thursday, December 7, players from both teams will be paired with local children for a holiday shopping spree at the Myrtle Beach Target. Later that day, both teams will have an evening outing at TopGolf that includes games and dinner.

The second annual Joanne Langfitt Showcase will wrap up Friday’s events, as 150 of the state’s top juniors, sophomores and freshmen participate in the skills-based combine and 7-on-7 competition. This year’s Joanne Langfitt will feature six teams from three zones of the state.

Altogether, this prestigious week is only improving for coaches, players and their families.

“The 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will be our best yet,” game director Scott Earley said. “We’ve continued to find new and creative ways to further our event, all while putting together an even better experience to highlight our student-athletes and coaches and all they’ve accomplished.”

Advanced purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $25. On game day at the stadium, tickets will cost $30 each. School group rates will also be available through

South Coaches Athletics Coaches Association. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the halftime presentation of the 2023 Mr. Football award, given to the state’s top senior football player. Finalists for Mr. Football will be announced on Wednesday, October 25.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, was first played in 1948, with the 2020 cancellation being the only gap in its history. South Carolina’s electric cooperatives became the title sponsor in 2013.