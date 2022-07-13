MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – More than 150 teams are scheduled to compete at the NTBA National Championship.

Games started on Tuesday, and will concluded Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

“They come from all over,” said NTBA President John Whitley, “They come as far as Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin. We do certainly get a lot of the southeast teams that are within driving range.”

Grades 6th through 12th boys basketball, needed to qualify to play in the national tournament.

“Competition is a really wide range. From all the way to your more developmental teams that are just looking to get better. . . to your elite teams that are here to hopefully win the national championship.”

The shortage in youth referees has impacted the summer circuit, however Whitley assured quality officials.

“We’re excited about what we were able to get but its certainly tough.”

The NTBA is expected to generate more than 10 million dollars economically to Myrtle Beach.