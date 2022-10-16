CONWAY, SC – For the first time in nearly a year, Coastal Carolina suffered a loss. Old Dominion dominated the Chanticleers 49-21, on Homecoming Weekend.

The loss snapped a nine-game win streak, which dated back to Nov. 13, 2021.

The Monarchs controlled the game from the start. ODU’s offense put up 528 yards of total offense, 323 of which were from the rushing attack.

Coastal Carolina’s offense totaled 456 yards overall, but just 90 rushing yards on the day.

Quarterback Grayson McCall led the offense, as he was 26-for-34 for 358 yards. His three touchdowns increased his career total to 72, which tied him with Alex Ross for most career touchdown passes in program history.

The Chanticleers (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) will have a bye week, before going to play at Marshall on Saturday Oct. 29th.