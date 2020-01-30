Olsen, Panthers mutually agree to part ways after 9 seasons

Greg Olsen played 9 seasons in Charlotte and has amassed over 700 catches and 8000 yards in his 13-year career.

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with tight end Greg Olsen.

“Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now,” Olsen said. “On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.

“Off the field is where my family felt the warmest embrace. In 2012, upon the news breaking regarding the challenges our son would face, the entire Carolina community wrapped their arms around us in support. My wife Kara and I will be forever grateful for the love and prayers shared with us since that time.

“Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther.”

The veteran of 13 seasons ranks fifth all-time among tight ends in both catches, with 718, and yards, with 8,444.

The 34-year-old stands as the franchise’s all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10). He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns (39) behind Wesley Walls (44) and third all-time in receiving yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.

Courtesy – Carolina Panthers