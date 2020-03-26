Olympic postponement hits home for CCU coach Sandy Fowler

CONWAY (WBTW) – On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and the country of Japan decided to postpone the 2020 games until 2021 due to the Coronavirus. The affects hit in our part of the region in Horry County with the Director of Track and Field at Coastal Carolina Sandy Fowler. She was set to be an assistant coach on the Team USA staff for the second time in her career. Fowler also took part in the Sydney, Australia games in 2000.

Weekend sports anchor and reporter Candace Martino has more with Fowler and the impact the postponement will have on her, her athletes, and the world as a whole.