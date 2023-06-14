BULL VALLEY, Ill. (WGN-TV) — An Olympic ski jumper from Illinois was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash.

Patrick Gasienica, 24, was involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle in Bull Valley, Illinois, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Gasiencia, who was a member of the Norge Ski Club, competed in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

“Patrick was a dedicated athlete and beloved member of not only the Norge community, but the ski jumping community at large, and his life and legacy will forever be remembered,” a Facebook post from the Norge Ski Club read. “Patrick was a fierce competitor, role model, and friend to all who knew him. While this loss is devastating to our community, we will always remember Patrick and hold him close in our hearts and memories.”

Additional details about the crash were not released. A GoFundMe has been created to help support the family.