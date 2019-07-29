Ozzie Smith Makes a Stop at the Ripken Experience

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — MLB Hall of Famer and former St. Louis Cardinals great Ozzie Smith capped off the summer of guest speakers at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.

Smith was on hand to take pictures with the teams, throw out the ceremonial first pitch and have a Q & A session with all of the coaches in attendance.

The defensive “wizard” at shortstop won 13 Gold Gloves, was a 15-time All-Star, a silver slugger and a World Series champion in 1982 with the Cardinals.

This weeks Ripken Experience tournament, Wave Rider, brings in over 50 teams from 14 states and two teams from outside the United States (Kuwait & the Virgin Islands).