Palardy to miss 2020 season, Panthers make several roster moves

CHARLOTTE — As training camp begins, the Panthers have made several roster moves, including placing punter Michael Palardy on the reserve/non-football injury list to end his season.

Palardy tore his ACL this offseason and will be out for all of 2020. Carolina signed undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton to handle punting duties last week. Palardy joined the Panthers midway through the 2016 season and spent the past three years in the full-time role after winning a training camp battle with Andy Lee in 2017.

Offensive lineman Greg Little (knee) will start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. The active/PUP list indicates a player has not yet been able to pass his physical, but Little’s absence is not expected to be long-term.

Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Branden Bowen will begin camp on the active/reserve list with a non-football illness, and undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack has opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first Panther to do so.

Finally, the Panthers waived offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty. He played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Renegades before the league’s season was canceled in March.

Courtesy – Carolina Panthers