Palmetto Games rosters set for event on August 22-23 in Sumter

North Myrtle Beach pitcher and Clemson commit Billy Barlow will be one of the participants in this year’s 2020 Palmetto Games in Sumter in August.

SUMTER – The 2020 Palmetto Games are just over a month away. This event brings together the top baseball talent from all over South Carolina. The 2-day event complete with games will take place on August 22 and 23 from Riley Park in Sumter. Conway coach Anthony Carroll will head up the South Carolina Southeast team. Below are the list of players and coaches that will par-take in the annual event.

-Pitchers-

Name High School Committed Billy Barlow N. Myrtle Beach Clemson Ethan Salak St. James Coastal Carolina Carter Daniels P27 Academy Georgia Tech Daniel Brooks Bishop England Coll of Charleston Aidan Hunter Hanahan South Carolina Reed Garris Wando – Austin Gordon Myrtle Beach – Cal Herndon Lexington – Camden Troyer Powdersville Clemson Tyson Hall Cheraw Winthrop Josh Davis Stratford Clemson Landon Gaddis Belton-Honea Path – Luke Johnson TL Hanna Lander Caleb Freeman P27 Academy – Austin Stephens West Oak – Landon Beverly Aynor – Matthew Davidson Richland Northeast – Caleb Jones Strom Thurmond Winthrop Robbie Jordan Florence Christian – Joey Parker Gilbert – DJ Willard Socastee – Rocco Reid Greenville Clemson Tyler Overholt Abbeville Coll of Charleston Will Holmes Boiling Springs Citadel Wyatt Evans JL Mann – Matthew Becker Chapin South Carolina Peyton Nelson Hillcrest Coll of Charleston Bradley Lewis JL Mann – Peyton Boozer South Aiken Coll of Charleston Evan Siary Landrum Miss. State Cameron Freeman North Myrtle Beach Georgia Tech Brody Fowler Eastside – Rhett Legette Berkeley – Shane Keup Dreher – Calder Garris Wando – Julian Mlodzinski Hilton Head – Dylan Howard P27 Academy – Tristan Smith Boiling Springs – Ashton Smith Boiling Springs – Kyle Percival Andrew Jackson – Hayden Thomas Brookland-Cayce Arkansas Grant Loggins AC Flora South Carolina Reese Marcum Lexington South Carolina Jacob McGovern Seneca – Bennett Sloper Mauldin Lander Sean Hollister Bishop England – Hayden Johnson Socastee – Reagan Fairchild Aiken – Cooper Robinson Pinewood Prep – Matthew Farmer Camden – Zach McAlister Easley – Kaeden Taylor Wando – Tyler List Mid-Carolina – Davis Aiken Mauldin – Tyler Hodges Dutch Fork – Alex Lyon White Knoll Coll of Charleston Mavis Graves Eastside – Hudson Lee Dorman – Gavin Driggers Berkeley – George Derrick Floyd West Florence – Chase Stryker Ashley Ridge – Kadan Roach Byrnes – Merrit Dye Eastside – Thayer Tavormina Wando – Carson Messina Summerville – BJ Etheridge Brookland-Cayce – Ethan Darden Legion Collegiate – Brandon Eldridge Conway – Braiden Eagen St. James – Blaine Yates Palmetto North Greenville Jack Benedict River Bluff – Ashton Phillips Lancaster – Whit Branham Lugoff-Elgin –

-Catchers-

Name High School Committed Cole Messina Summerville South Carolina Justin Lehman Nation Ford Army Grayson Hollingsworth Belton-Honea Path – Caid Byrd Socastee – Zander Buchan AC Flora South Carolina Noah Carter Lake View Coll of Charleston Caleb Oakley Pee Dee Academy – John Nick Hannah Greer – Bennett Freeman Easley – Blake Palyok Airport – Hogan Garner James Island Clemson Phillips Daniels AC Flora Citadel Connor Simpson Pendleton – Jack Killelea Legion Collegiate – Campbell Smithwick Conway Ole Miss Alex Nevils Blythewood – Mace Harlan Woodmont Coll of Charleston PJ Morlando Fort Dorchester Miss. State Derek Bender St. James Coastal Carolina Travis Pillsbury Lakewood – Jacob Jarrell P27 Academy – Ty Marshall Brookland-Cayce – Ashby Vining Gilbert – Elijah Tiller Greenwood – Noah Cadiz Pinewood Prep –

-Infielders-

Name High School Committed Tristan Bissetta JL Mann Clemson Tyler Christmas Fort Dorchester Duke Tyler Lipscomb Greenville – Talmadge LeCroy Belton-Honea Path South Carolina Landon McMahan Lexington – Owen Taylor Hartsville – Ty Dooley Blythewood – Pep Jordan Georgetown – Trey Taylor Greenwood – Cooper Gentry Landrum – Garrick Murray West Ashley – David Lewis Blue Ridge Clemson Billy Amick P27 Acadmey Clemson Garrett Dill Greer Citadel Ryan Toll Lexington – Erik Simpson JL Mann Anderson Ben Lumsden JL Mann – Blake Knight Lexington – Connor Rassmussen Fort Mill East Carolina Jay Dillard TL Hanna – Clayton Goff Sumter – James Layman May River Wofford Jack Reynolds AC Flora South Carolina David Mershon Eastside Miss. State Tucker Toman Hammond LSU Ben Bullard Wando – Lowndes Still Greenwood – Cam Cannarella Hartsville – Jon Allen Forrester Airport – Charlie Bussey Midland Valley – Devin Phillips Lamar – Landon Knight Lexington – Zac Cowan Blythewood – Zac Cowart River Bluff – William Holmes Spartanburg – Rom Kellis P27 Academy – Bryce Roddey Blue Ridge – Cooper Holbrook Porter Gaud – Josh Johnson South Pointe – Colby Guy Legion Collegiate – Dalton Stroud Green Sea-Floyds – John Wimmer Rock Hill – Dylan Schaefer Fort Mill – Gabe Simmons Nation Ford – Joshua Jackson South Pointe – Foster Apple Chapin – Andrew Buffkin Loris – Kyler Odom E. Clarendon – Brent Gibbs Spring Valley – Parker Hocutt Cardinal Newman – Will Morris Lugoff-Elgin USC-Upstate

-Outfield-

Name High School Committed TJ White Dorman Indiana Dariyan Pendergrass Hartsville South Carolina Reece Holbrook Hammond North Carolina Will Taylor Dutch Fork Clemson Chase Loggins Bishop England Citadel Dalton Graves Aiken – Wells Sykes Lexington Citadel Jarian Pickney Andrews – Hunter Fryzowicz Legion Collegiate UNC-Asheville Clay Alberson Palmetto Coll of Charleston Gage Goodwin Lexington – Brock Myers Greer – Donavan Ford Greenville – Caleb Singleton Goose Creek – JP Cunningham Lancaster Clemson Skylar King Brookland-Cayce West Virginia Maddux Smith Socastee – Jackson Proctor Berkeley Clemson Jackson McCoy Carolina Forest – Cody Craig Legion Collegiate – Thomas Powell River Bluff –

-Honorary Head Coaches-

Team Name High School NW Travis Henson Blue Ridge NE TBA TBA MW Blake Roland White Knoll ME Frankie Ward Lugoff-Elgin SW Landy Cox Berkeley SE Anthony Carroll Conway

*Players: Your name on this list serves as an invitation to DP's marquee event, congratulations!

*Football Players: Any player with a football conflict must note this info on the application.

*Rosters: Will be set and exact times will be posted no later than August 14.

*Injury Info, etc: If you have an injury or trip planned that will prohibit your participation at the Palmetto Games, please notify us ASAP.

*Bats: This event will require BBCOR bats. Wood bats can also be used during BP and game action.

*Two-Way Players: Some primary pitchers will not hit in the games, though they will be allowed to take BP and play in the field. Only a few primary position players will take the mound. Coaches and scouts will make the decision as to the focus for each player. Our main aim is to showcase each player in the best light to evaluators.