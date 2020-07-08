Palmetto Games rosters set for event on August 22-23 in Sumter

SUMTER – The 2020 Palmetto Games are just over a month away. This event brings together the top baseball talent from all over South Carolina. The 2-day event complete with games will take place on August 22 and 23 from Riley Park in Sumter. Conway coach Anthony Carroll will head up the South Carolina Southeast team. Below are the list of players and coaches that will par-take in the annual event.
-Pitchers-
|Name
|High School
|Committed
|Billy Barlow
|N. Myrtle Beach
|Clemson
|Ethan Salak
|St. James
|Coastal Carolina
|Carter Daniels
|P27 Academy
|Georgia Tech
|Daniel Brooks
|Bishop England
|Coll of Charleston
|Aidan Hunter
|Hanahan
|South Carolina
|Reed Garris
|Wando
|–
|Austin Gordon
|Myrtle Beach
|–
|Cal Herndon
|Lexington
|–
|Camden Troyer
|Powdersville
|Clemson
|Tyson Hall
|Cheraw
|Winthrop
|Josh Davis
|Stratford
|Clemson
|Landon Gaddis
|Belton-Honea Path
|–
|Luke Johnson
|TL Hanna
|Lander
|Caleb Freeman
|P27 Academy
|–
|Austin Stephens
|West Oak
|–
|Landon Beverly
|Aynor
|–
|Matthew Davidson
|Richland Northeast
|–
|Caleb Jones
|Strom Thurmond
|Winthrop
|Robbie Jordan
|Florence Christian
|–
|Joey Parker
|Gilbert
|–
|DJ Willard
|Socastee
|–
|Rocco Reid
|Greenville
|Clemson
|Tyler Overholt
|Abbeville
|Coll of Charleston
|Will Holmes
|Boiling Springs
|Citadel
|Wyatt Evans
|JL Mann
|–
|Matthew Becker
|Chapin
|South Carolina
|Peyton Nelson
|Hillcrest
|Coll of Charleston
|Bradley Lewis
|JL Mann
|–
|Peyton Boozer
|South Aiken
|Coll of Charleston
|Evan Siary
|Landrum
|Miss. State
|Cameron Freeman
|North Myrtle Beach
|Georgia Tech
|Brody Fowler
|Eastside
|–
|Rhett Legette
|Berkeley
|–
|Shane Keup
|Dreher
|–
|Calder Garris
|Wando
|–
|Julian Mlodzinski
|Hilton Head
|–
|Dylan Howard
|P27 Academy
|–
|Tristan Smith
|Boiling Springs
|–
|Ashton Smith
|Boiling Springs
|–
|Kyle Percival
|Andrew Jackson
|–
|Hayden Thomas
|Brookland-Cayce
|Arkansas
|Grant Loggins
|AC Flora
|South Carolina
|Reese Marcum
|Lexington
|South Carolina
|Jacob McGovern
|Seneca
|–
|Bennett Sloper
|Mauldin
|Lander
|Sean Hollister
|Bishop England
|–
|Hayden Johnson
|Socastee
|–
|Reagan Fairchild
|Aiken
|–
|Cooper Robinson
|Pinewood Prep
|–
|Matthew Farmer
|Camden
|–
|Zach McAlister
|Easley
|–
|Kaeden Taylor
|Wando
|–
|Tyler List
|Mid-Carolina
|–
|Davis Aiken
|Mauldin
|–
|Tyler Hodges
|Dutch Fork
|–
|Alex Lyon
|White Knoll
|Coll of Charleston
|Mavis Graves
|Eastside
|–
|Hudson Lee
|Dorman
|–
|Gavin Driggers
|Berkeley
|–
|George Derrick Floyd
|West Florence
|–
|Chase Stryker
|Ashley Ridge
|–
|Kadan Roach
|Byrnes
|–
|Merrit Dye
|Eastside
|–
|Thayer Tavormina
|Wando
|–
|Carson Messina
|Summerville
|–
|BJ Etheridge
|Brookland-Cayce
|–
|Ethan Darden
|Legion Collegiate
|–
|Brandon Eldridge
|Conway
|–
|Braiden Eagen
|St. James
|–
|Blaine Yates
|Palmetto
|North Greenville
|Jack Benedict
|River Bluff
|–
|Ashton Phillips
|Lancaster
|–
|Whit Branham
|Lugoff-Elgin
|–
-Catchers-
|Name
|High School
|Committed
|Cole Messina
|Summerville
|South Carolina
|Justin Lehman
|Nation Ford
|Army
|Grayson Hollingsworth
|Belton-Honea Path
|–
|Caid Byrd
|Socastee
|–
|Zander Buchan
|AC Flora
|South Carolina
|Noah Carter
|Lake View
|Coll of Charleston
|Caleb Oakley
|Pee Dee Academy
|–
|John Nick Hannah
|Greer
|–
|Bennett Freeman
|Easley
|–
|Blake Palyok
|Airport
|–
|Hogan Garner
|James Island
|Clemson
|Phillips Daniels
|AC Flora
|Citadel
|Connor Simpson
|Pendleton
|–
|Jack Killelea
|Legion Collegiate
|–
|Campbell Smithwick
|Conway
|Ole Miss
|Alex Nevils
|Blythewood
|–
|Mace Harlan
|Woodmont
|Coll of Charleston
|PJ Morlando
|Fort Dorchester
|Miss. State
|Derek Bender
|St. James
|Coastal Carolina
|Travis Pillsbury
|Lakewood
|–
|Jacob Jarrell
|P27 Academy
|–
|Ty Marshall
|Brookland-Cayce
|–
|Ashby Vining
|Gilbert
|–
|Elijah Tiller
|Greenwood
|–
|Noah Cadiz
|Pinewood Prep
|–
-Infielders-
|Name
|High School
|Committed
|Tristan Bissetta
|JL Mann
|Clemson
|Tyler Christmas
|Fort Dorchester
|Duke
|Tyler Lipscomb
|Greenville
|–
|Talmadge LeCroy
|Belton-Honea Path
|South Carolina
|Landon McMahan
|Lexington
|–
|Owen Taylor
|Hartsville
|–
|Ty Dooley
|Blythewood
|–
|Pep Jordan
|Georgetown
|–
|Trey Taylor
|Greenwood
|–
|Cooper Gentry
|Landrum
|–
|Garrick Murray
|West Ashley
|–
|David Lewis
|Blue Ridge
|Clemson
|Billy Amick
|P27 Acadmey
|Clemson
|Garrett Dill
|Greer
|Citadel
|Ryan Toll
|Lexington
|–
|Erik Simpson
|JL Mann
|Anderson
|Ben Lumsden
|JL Mann
|–
|Blake Knight
|Lexington
|–
|Connor Rassmussen
|Fort Mill
|East Carolina
|Jay Dillard
|TL Hanna
|–
|Clayton Goff
|Sumter
|–
|James Layman
|May River
|Wofford
|Jack Reynolds
|AC Flora
|South Carolina
|David Mershon
|Eastside
|Miss. State
|Tucker Toman
|Hammond
|LSU
|Ben Bullard
|Wando
|–
|Lowndes Still
|Greenwood
|–
|Cam Cannarella
|Hartsville
|–
|Jon Allen Forrester
|Airport
|–
|Charlie Bussey
|Midland Valley
|–
|Devin Phillips
|Lamar
|–
|Landon Knight
|Lexington
|–
|Zac Cowan
|Blythewood
|–
|Zac Cowart
|River Bluff
|–
|William Holmes
|Spartanburg
|–
|Rom Kellis
|P27 Academy
|–
|Bryce Roddey
|Blue Ridge
|–
|Cooper Holbrook
|Porter Gaud
|–
|Josh Johnson
|South Pointe
|–
|Colby Guy
|Legion Collegiate
|–
|Dalton Stroud
|Green Sea-Floyds
|–
|John Wimmer
|Rock Hill
|–
|Dylan Schaefer
|Fort Mill
|–
|Gabe Simmons
|Nation Ford
|–
|Joshua Jackson
|South Pointe
|–
|Foster Apple
|Chapin
|–
|Andrew Buffkin
|Loris
|–
|Kyler Odom
|E. Clarendon
|–
|Brent Gibbs
|Spring Valley
|–
|Parker Hocutt
|Cardinal Newman
|–
|Will Morris
|Lugoff-Elgin
|USC-Upstate
-Outfield-
|Name
|High School
|Committed
|TJ White
|Dorman
|Indiana
|Dariyan Pendergrass
|Hartsville
|South Carolina
|Reece Holbrook
|Hammond
|North Carolina
|Will Taylor
|Dutch Fork
|Clemson
|Chase Loggins
|Bishop England
|Citadel
|Dalton Graves
|Aiken
|–
|Wells Sykes
|Lexington
|Citadel
|Jarian Pickney
|Andrews
|–
|Hunter Fryzowicz
|Legion Collegiate
|UNC-Asheville
|Clay Alberson
|Palmetto
|Coll of Charleston
|Gage Goodwin
|Lexington
|–
|Brock Myers
|Greer
|–
|Donavan Ford
|Greenville
|–
|Caleb Singleton
|Goose Creek
|–
|JP Cunningham
|Lancaster
|Clemson
|Skylar King
|Brookland-Cayce
|West Virginia
|Maddux Smith
|Socastee
|–
|Jackson Proctor
|Berkeley
|Clemson
|Jackson McCoy
|Carolina Forest
|–
|Cody Craig
|Legion Collegiate
|–
|Thomas Powell
|River Bluff
|–
-Honorary Head Coaches-
|Team
|Name
|High School
|NW
|Travis Henson
|Blue Ridge
|NE
|TBA
|TBA
|MW
|Blake Roland
|White Knoll
|ME
|Frankie Ward
|Lugoff-Elgin
|SW
|Landy Cox
|Berkeley
|SE
|Anthony Carroll
|Conway
*Players: Your name on this list serves as an invitation to DP’s marquee event, congratulations! Application is linked here: NEW! Application
*Parents: If your son is not named on this list, please refrain from contacting us to sell your child for an event that is already over the ideal limit of participants. Calls/emails regarding this matter will not be returned.
*Parental Promotion: If we have not been clear already… Don’t Do It! Very good players are are left off each year, 2020 is no different… Any call or email regarding the absence of your son will not be returned.
*Football Players: Any player with a football conflict must note this info on the application. We will do our absolute best to work with your schedule away from this event but must know in advance.
*Rosters: Will be set and exact times will be posted no later than August 14. We must do our best to even out football demands with leveling the positions for each team too, while trying to keep players within the region that they hail from. Stay tuned to the website in the preceding days for updated information, DP will be our way of communicating with you. We will publish this info just as soon as all of these variables are in front of us. Returning applications early assists us in every area of planning.
*Injury Info, etc: If you have an injury or trip planned that will prohibit your participation at the Palmetto Games, please notify us ASAP.
*Bats: This event will require BBCOR bats. Wood bats can also be used during BP and game action.
*Two-Way Players: Some primary pitchers will not hit in the games, though they will be allowed to take BP and play in the field. Only a few primary position players will take the mound. Coaches and scouts will make the decision as to the focus for each player. Our main aim is to showcase each player in the best light to evaluators.