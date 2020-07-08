Palmetto Games rosters set for event on August 22-23 in Sumter

North Myrtle Beach pitcher and Clemson commit Billy Barlow will be one of the participants in this year’s 2020 Palmetto Games in Sumter in August.

SUMTER – The 2020 Palmetto Games are just over a month away. This event brings together the top baseball talent from all over South Carolina. The 2-day event complete with games will take place on August 22 and 23 from Riley Park in Sumter. Conway coach Anthony Carroll will head up the South Carolina Southeast team. Below are the list of players and coaches that will par-take in the annual event.

-Pitchers-

 Name High School Committed
 Billy Barlow N. Myrtle Beach Clemson
 Ethan Salak St. James Coastal Carolina
 Carter Daniels P27 Academy  Georgia Tech
 Daniel Brooks Bishop England Coll of Charleston
 Aidan Hunter Hanahan South Carolina
 Reed Garris  Wando –
 Austin Gordon  Myrtle Beach –
 Cal Herndon Lexington –
 Camden Troyer  Powdersville Clemson
 Tyson Hall  Cheraw Winthrop
 Josh Davis Stratford Clemson
 Landon Gaddis Belton-Honea Path –
 Luke Johnson TL Hanna  Lander
 Caleb Freeman P27 Academy –
 Austin Stephens West Oak –
 Landon Beverly Aynor –
 Matthew Davidson Richland Northeast –
 Caleb Jones Strom Thurmond Winthrop
 Robbie Jordan Florence Christian –
 Joey Parker Gilbert –
 DJ Willard Socastee –
 Rocco Reid Greenville Clemson
 Tyler Overholt Abbeville Coll of Charleston
 Will Holmes  Boiling Springs Citadel
 Wyatt Evans JL Mann –
 Matthew Becker Chapin South Carolina
 Peyton Nelson Hillcrest Coll of Charleston
 Bradley Lewis JL Mann –
 Peyton Boozer South Aiken Coll of Charleston
 Evan Siary Landrum Miss. State
 Cameron Freeman North Myrtle Beach Georgia Tech
 Brody Fowler Eastside –
 Rhett Legette Berkeley – 
 Shane Keup Dreher –
 Calder Garris Wando –
 Julian Mlodzinski Hilton Head –
 Dylan Howard P27 Academy –
 Tristan Smith Boiling Springs –
 Ashton Smith Boiling Springs –
 Kyle Percival Andrew Jackson –
 Hayden Thomas Brookland-Cayce Arkansas
 Grant Loggins AC Flora South Carolina
 Reese Marcum Lexington South Carolina
 Jacob McGovern Seneca –
 Bennett Sloper Mauldin Lander
 Sean Hollister Bishop England –
 Hayden Johnson Socastee –
 Reagan Fairchild Aiken –
 Cooper Robinson Pinewood Prep –
 Matthew Farmer Camden –
 Zach McAlister Easley –
 Kaeden Taylor Wando –
 Tyler List Mid-Carolina –
 Davis Aiken Mauldin –
 Tyler Hodges Dutch Fork –
 Alex Lyon White Knoll Coll of Charleston
 Mavis Graves Eastside –
 Hudson Lee Dorman –
 Gavin Driggers Berkeley –
 George Derrick Floyd West Florence –
 Chase Stryker Ashley Ridge –
 Kadan Roach  Byrnes –
 Merrit Dye Eastside –
 Thayer Tavormina Wando –
 Carson Messina  Summerville –
 BJ Etheridge Brookland-Cayce –
 Ethan Darden Legion Collegiate –
 Brandon Eldridge Conway –
 Braiden Eagen St. James –
 Blaine Yates Palmetto   North Greenville 
 Jack Benedict  River Bluff   – 
 Ashton Phillips Lancaster   – 
 Whit Branham Lugoff-Elgin –
   

-Catchers-

 Name High School Committed
 Cole Messina Summerville South Carolina
 Justin Lehman  Nation Ford Army
 Grayson Hollingsworth Belton-Honea Path –
 Caid Byrd Socastee –
 Zander Buchan AC Flora South Carolina
 Noah Carter Lake View Coll of Charleston
 Caleb Oakley Pee Dee Academy –
 John Nick Hannah Greer –
 Bennett Freeman Easley –
 Blake Palyok Airport –
 Hogan Garner James Island Clemson
 Phillips Daniels AC Flora Citadel
 Connor Simpson Pendleton – 
 Jack Killelea Legion Collegiate –
 Campbell Smithwick Conway Ole Miss
 Alex Nevils Blythewood –
 Mace Harlan Woodmont Coll of Charleston
 PJ Morlando Fort Dorchester Miss. State
 Derek Bender  St. James Coastal Carolina
 Travis Pillsbury Lakewood –
 Jacob Jarrell P27 Academy –
 Ty Marshall Brookland-Cayce –
 Ashby Vining Gilbert –
 Elijah Tiller Greenwood –
 Noah Cadiz Pinewood Prep –

-Infielders-

 Name High School Committed
 Tristan Bissetta  JL Mann Clemson
 Tyler Christmas Fort Dorchester Duke
 Tyler Lipscomb Greenville –
 Talmadge LeCroy Belton-Honea Path South Carolina
 Landon McMahan Lexington – 
 Owen Taylor  Hartsville – 
 Ty Dooley Blythewood –
 Pep Jordan  Georgetown – 
 Trey Taylor Greenwood – 
 Cooper Gentry Landrum –
 Garrick Murray West Ashley –
 David Lewis Blue Ridge Clemson 
 Billy Amick P27 Acadmey Clemson
 Garrett Dill Greer Citadel 
 Ryan Toll  Lexington –
 Erik Simpson  JL Mann Anderson
 Ben Lumsden JL Mann – 
 Blake Knight Lexington –
 Connor Rassmussen Fort Mill East Carolina 
 Jay Dillard TL Hanna – 
 Clayton Goff Sumter –
 James Layman May River Wofford 
 Jack Reynolds AC Flora South Carolina 
 David Mershon Eastside Miss. State 
 Tucker Toman Hammond LSU 
 Ben Bullard Wando –
 Lowndes Still Greenwood – 
 Cam Cannarella Hartsville –
 Jon Allen Forrester Airport – 
 Charlie Bussey Midland Valley – 
 Devin Phillips Lamar – 
 Landon Knight Lexington – 
 Zac Cowan Blythewood –
 Zac Cowart River Bluff –
 William Holmes Spartanburg –
 Rom Kellis P27 Academy –
 Bryce Roddey Blue Ridge –
 Cooper Holbrook Porter Gaud –
 Josh Johnson South Pointe –
 Colby Guy Legion Collegiate –
 Dalton Stroud Green Sea-Floyds –
 John Wimmer Rock Hill –
 Dylan Schaefer Fort Mill –
 Gabe Simmons Nation Ford –
 Joshua Jackson South Pointe –
 Foster Apple Chapin –
 Andrew Buffkin Loris  – 
 Kyler Odom E. Clarendon –
 Brent Gibbs Spring Valley –
 Parker Hocutt Cardinal Newman –
 Will Morris Lugoff-Elgin USC-Upstate

-Outfield- 

 Name High School Committed
 TJ White Dorman Indiana 
 Dariyan Pendergrass Hartsville South Carolina 
 Reece Holbrook Hammond North Carolina 
 Will Taylor Dutch Fork Clemson 
 Chase Loggins  Bishop England Citadel 
 Dalton Graves Aiken – 
 Wells Sykes Lexington Citadel 
 Jarian Pickney Andrews – 
 Hunter Fryzowicz Legion Collegiate UNC-Asheville 
 Clay Alberson  Palmetto Coll of Charleston 
 Gage Goodwin  Lexington – 
 Brock Myers  Greer –
 Donavan Ford Greenville – 
 Caleb Singleton Goose Creek –
 JP Cunningham Lancaster Clemson 
 Skylar King  Brookland-Cayce West Virginia
 Maddux Smith Socastee – 
 Jackson Proctor Berkeley Clemson
 Jackson McCoy Carolina Forest –
 Cody Craig Legion Collegiate –
 Thomas Powell River Bluff –

-Honorary Head Coaches-

Team Name High School
NW Travis Henson Blue Ridge
NE TBA TBA
MW Blake Roland White Knoll
ME Frankie Ward Lugoff-Elgin
SW Landy Cox Berkeley
SE Anthony Carroll Conway

*Players: Your name on this list serves as an invitation to DP’s marquee event, congratulations! Application is linked here: NEW! Application

*Parents: If your son is not named on this list, please refrain from contacting us to sell your child for an event that is already over the ideal limit of participants. Calls/emails regarding this matter will not be returned.

*Parental Promotion: If we have not been clear already… Don’t Do It! Very good players are are left off each year, 2020 is no different… Any call or email regarding the absence of your son will not be returned.

*Football Players: Any player with a football conflict must note this info on the application. We will do our absolute best to work with your schedule away from this event but must know in advance.

*Rosters: Will be set and exact times will be posted no later than August 14. We must do our best to even out football demands with leveling the positions for each team too, while trying to keep players within the region that they hail from. Stay tuned to the website in the preceding days for updated information, DP will be our way of communicating with you. We will publish this info just as soon as all of these variables are in front of us. Returning applications early assists us in every area of planning.

*Injury Info, etc: If you have an injury or trip planned that will prohibit your participation at the Palmetto Games, please notify us ASAP.

*Bats: This event will require BBCOR bats. Wood bats can also be used during BP and game action.

*Two-Way Players: Some primary pitchers will not hit in the games, though they will be allowed to take BP and play in the field. Only a few primary position players will take the mound. Coaches and scouts will make the decision as to the focus for each player. Our main aim is to showcase each player in the best light to evaluators.

