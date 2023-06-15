SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers announced the schedule Thursday for their 2023 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Panthers rookies, including No. 1 pick Bryce Young, will report to camp on July 22 while veterans report on July 25.

There will be 12 total practices open to the public as part of the training camp at Wofford College.

The first practice will be held Wednesday, July 26 at 10:15 a.m.

This year, training camp will include two days of joint practices with the New York Jets, and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on Aug. 9 and 10.

Practices, which remain free and open to the public, will require tickets to attend.

Fans will be limited to six free tickets per Ticketmaster account. They will be made available on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

Full Carolina Panthers Training Camp schedule: