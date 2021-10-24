Panthers drop 4th straight game, losing in New York, 25-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Panthers lost their fourth straight game Sunday, and made a big change in the process.

Quarterback Sam Darnold spent the fourth quarter on the sideline, while backup P.J. Walker﻿ finished up the 25-3 loss to the Giants.

Darnold was 16-of-25 for 111 yards and an interception before he was pulled, leading the Panthers on six three-and-out drives.

Included in that was an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety. The interception came at the end of a promising drive early.

It was a frustrating day after the team talked about establishing the run, and changing the identity of the offense. Mostly, the unit again struggled without running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, who will be out at least one more game before he can be activated from injured reserve.

Walker didn’t fare much better than Darnold, finishing 3-of-13 for 33 yards.

— The Panthers added to an already long injury list, and their offensive line situation became even more muddled.

Starting right guard John Miller was carted off with an ankle injury, and did not return.

Dennis Daley replaced him immediately, but Trent Scott was in the game late when Walker took over for Darnold.

The Panthers were already starting rookie Brady Christensen at left tackle after Cameron Erving stayed home because of an illness, putting the third-rounder alongside waiver-claim Michael Jordan at left guard.

Cornerback Donte Jackson was in and out of the game, and cornerback CJ Henderson left with a shoulder injury and did not return.

— Statistically, it wasn’t a horrible day for the Panthers defense.

But forced to defend with no margin of error, they weren’t able to make every play.

Charlotte-native Daniel Jones spread the ball among his backup receivers, and even made a highlight-reel one-handed catch of his own.

The Panthers had a couple of sacks, matching their total of the previous two weeks.

