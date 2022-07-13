CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team’s annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster.

At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.

FAN FEST PRESENTED BY DAIMLER TRUCK NORTH AMERICA SCHEDULE TIME EVENT 5:30 p.m. Gates open 6 p.m. On-field entertainment begins 7 p.m. Practice begins 9:15 p.m. Fireworks/laser show begins

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place at Fan Fest. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be allowed after inspection.