Panthers first training camp practice in the books

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Panthers are off and running in the 2019 season. On Thursday evening, the team held their first official training camp practice in front of thousands of fans at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Quarterback Cam Newton, Tight End Greg Olsen among the veterans participating as they come back from injuries that sidelined them in 2018. Some new additions on defense like Gerald McCoy on the defensive line made their Panthers debut as the team looks forward to a run back to the postseason in 2019.

Last year, the team finished with a 7-9 mark, including 1-7 in their final 8 contests.

For more information on training camp dates and their practice schedule, click on the link below.

https://www.panthers.com/schedule/training-camp-central/