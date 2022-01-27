Panthers hire Chris Tabor to handle specials teams in 2022

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have found their new special teams coordinator, adding an experienced assistant whose units have performed well in recent years.

The team has agreed to terms with former Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor, who brings 14 years of NFL experience to the job.

Tabor spent the last four seasons with the Bears, after seven years as the Browns’ special teams coach. He was previously an assistant special teams coach with the Bears.

Under his watch, the Bears have ranked in the top 10 of longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings each of the last two years.

The Panthers found some stability last year with kicker Zane Gonzalez (who hit 17 straight field goals prior to his pre-game injury in Buffalo), but he was one of four kickers they used from the start of the preseason. They also cycled through three punters last year. The Panthers ranked 28th in Gosselin’s special teams rankings last year.

Courtesy – Carolina Panthers