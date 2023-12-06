CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers are brining Training Camp home to Charlotte, the team announced Wednesday.

In 2024, Carolina will start its season by holding training camp outside Bank of America Stadium at its practice facilities. The move comes as many NFL teams have already done the same, leaving just five other squads who leave their practice grounds.

For the past 28 years, the Panthers held its training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. That’s where original owner Jerry Richardson went to school.

“We’re excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state.”

As part of the move to bring training camp home, team officials say they’ll remove Atrium Health Dome where the team practices indoors. That move is expected to happen at the end of this season. That’ll help give grounds crews time to build new practice fields to help accommodate everything that goes with training camp.

Panthers brass says they’ll donate that dome, but no plans are set in stone. The team says it’s still working through the logistics of how they’ll accommodate fans for when training camp comes around, which usually starts during the final week of July every year.

The team has held training camp in Charlotte before. The only time that’s happened was during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.