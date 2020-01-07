Panthers make it official: Matt Rhule becomes the next head coach

Matt Rhule won 11 games with Baylor this past season and took them to the Sugar Bowl.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have their next head coach.

Carolina agreed to terms with former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday. Rhule will be the fifth head coach in franchise history.

A New York City native, Rhule will be a first-time NFL head coach after successful tenures at Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16). He turned both college programs around when he arrived, taking Baylor from a 1-11 record in 2017 to an 11-3 mark and berth in the Big 12 championship game and Sugar Bowl in 2019.

Prior to his stint with the Bears, he transformed a Temple program from a 2-10 record in his first season to consecutive 10-win seasons and an American Athletic Conference championship in 2016.

Rhule has experience in the NFL as an assistant coach with the New York Giants in 2012, coaching the offensive line.

He also had prior experience at Temple (2006-11) where he worked as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and originally the defensive line coach.

From 2002-05, Rhule was in the Carolinas as an assistant coach at Western Carolina and was also part of staffs at UCLA (2001), Buffalo (1999-2000) and Albright College (1998).

Rhule was a walk-on linebacker at Penn State from 1994-97, taking part in three bowl victories, including the Rose Bowl in 1995.

Courtesy – Carolina Panthers