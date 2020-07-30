Panthers’ Matt Rhule gives early training camp update, talks COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Carolina Panthers’ Head Coach Matt Rhule addressed the media today for the first time at training camp.
Rhule spoke about COVID-19 health concerns and undrafted linebacker Jordan Mack’s decision to opt-out of the season.
“At the end of the day, everyone’s got to make the right decision for them. So I don’t fault anyone for the decisions they make, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family.”
Rhule provided an injury update on a handful of players, including the return of Kawann Short and Shaq Thompson.
“KK [Short] looks like he’s in fantastic shape. He’s 315 pounds. I think he’s done a really good job of putting himself in position to have a special year.”