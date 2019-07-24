Panthers move in for their 2019 Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Panthers are a day away from their first training camp practice and spent Wednesday moving their things and belongings to Wofford College. The team will spend a couple weeks in the upstate for training camp as they prepare for the 2019 season.

Nearly 100 players will compete to make a spot on that final 53-man roster come early September.

Last year, the team began the season with a 6-2 mark, but finished just 1-7 and missed out on the postseason.

Their first official practice on Thursday, July 25th at 6:30pm
Their first preseason game is Thursday, August 8th at Chicago.
Their first regular season game is Sunday, September 8th vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

