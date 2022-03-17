CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After weeks of drama, the Carolina Panthers are off the shortlist for quarterback Deshaun Watson, a league source confirms to Charlotte Sports Live.

The Texans reportedly told Carolina on Thursday night that Watson was out on a trade for the quarterback. It’s now down to two of the Panthers’ NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

Multiple teams, including the Saints, Browns, and Falcons reportedly offered trade packages to the Houston Texans to acquire Watson.

I’m told Deshaun Watson tells the Panthers they are no longer an option.



It’s now down to the Falcons and Saints. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 18, 2022

The race for Watson truly began when a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.