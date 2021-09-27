Panthers place former USC Gamecock and 1st round draft pick Jaycee Horn on IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made another move in the secondary Monday afternoon, giving them another veteran presence at cornerback.

As expected, the Panthers placed rookie cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ on injured reserve because of last week’s broken foot.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said earlier Monday that Horn was having surgery to repair the multiple broken bones and would miss extended time, but didn’t rule out a return late in the year. But he said that wasn’t anything they could know at the moment.

“With Jaycee we have to be really smart about bringing him back, making sure he’s healthy and his return to play is done the right way,” Rhule said. “I can’t predict that right now.

“Knowing Jaycee Horn, his mindset will be ‘I’m coming back to play.’ If he’s ready, he’s ready, and if he’s not, he’s not. And we won’t put him in harm’s way. We’ll let the doctors tell us when he’s ready to go.”

To replace him on the 53-man roster, they signed cornerback ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿ off the practice squad.

Melvin had been elevated from the practice squad on game days the last two weeks, and he was with the team all offseason, so there’s an immediate comfort level.

The Panthers still have starter ﻿Donte Jackson﻿, and veteran ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ is expected to play this week against the Cowboys. They also have young cornerback ﻿Keith Taylor Jr.﻿ and ﻿Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿.

Earlier Monday, they traded for former Jagauars first-round cornerback ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿, sending tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to Jacksonville for Henderson and a fifth-rounder.

To fill Melvin’s spot on the practice squad, they brought back offensive lineman Mike Horton.

