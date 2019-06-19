Panthers Release 2019 Training Camp Schedule

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers announced the team’s 2019 training camp schedule Wednesday, and joint practices with the Buffalo Bills highlight the practice slate as the team returns to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Panthers and Bills will practice together on the final two days of camp – Aug. 13 and 14 – before the preseason contest between the teams at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 16.

“The joint practices are an opportunity for us to get some quality work done,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We’ve done it before and had good success. They are high intensity workouts and give our players different looks against different people. There is a little bit more of a challenge, especially for the quarterbacks. I’m pretty excited about that.”

The Panthers previously held joint training camp practices at Wofford College with the Detroit Lions in 2000 and the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

The Panthers are scheduled to hold 14 practices that are open to the public at Wofford before breaking camp. Training camp opens on Thursday, July 25 with the team’s annual kickoff party prior to practice. Fans can celebrate the start of training camp at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium from 4-6:30 p.m., before practice begins. Admission is free and festivities include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew, Mayors’ Ball Delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more.

In addition to open practices in Spartanburg, the Panthers will return to Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 2 for the team’s annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler at Bank of America Stadium. Enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun as the Panthers make their first appearance of the season at Bank of America Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. See the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.

Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale beginning Friday, July 12 on Panthers.com. Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve the needs of communities across the Carolinas.

TRAINING CAMP

PRACTICE SCHEDULE: All practices are free and open to the public. Please be aware that practice times are subject to change.

Thursday, July 25 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Kickoff Party, Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 26 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 no practice

Wednesday, July 31 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 7 – 9 p.m. Fan Fest presented by Daimler, Bank of America Stadium, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 4 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 no practice

Thursday, Aug. 8 Carolina at Chicago, Soldier Field, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 no practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 11 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint Practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint Practice with Buffalo Bills

Courtesy: Carolina Panthers