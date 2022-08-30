CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got down to the initial 53-man roster of the season Tuesday.

Included among that number was Zane Gonzalez being placed on injured reserve, officially ending the season of the 27-year-old kicker.

Gonzalez suffered a groin injury while warming up on the sidelines during Friday’s preseason finale against the Bills. Upon his arrival last season, he had hit 17 straight field goals before he was hurt in pre-game warmups at Buffalo in December.

This offseason, the Panthers signed Gonzalez to a two-year contract before he got to free agency, prioritizing keeping him around.

TUESDAY’S MOVES

— K Zane Gonzalez (injured reserve)

— WR Brandon Zylstra

— WR Keith Kirkwood

— S Juston Burris

— LB Julian Stanford (injured reserve)

— RB Spencer Brown (waived-injured)

— RB John Lovett

— WR Derek Wright

— WR C.J. Saunders

— WR Charleston Rambo

— WR Ra’Shaun Henry

— TE Colin Thompson

— TE Josh Babicz

— OL Deonte Brown

— OL Mike Horton

— OL Sam Tecklenburg

— DE Austin Larkin

— DE Drew Jordan

— DE Darryl Johnson

— DT Frank Herron

— LB Josh Watson

— LB Arron Mosby

— LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (waived-injured)

— CB Tae Hayes

— CB Kalon Barnes

— CB Madre Harper

— S Kenny Robinson