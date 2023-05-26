CHARLOTTE — Dates and times have been finalized for the Panthers’ 2023 preseason games.

They’ll open the preseason at Bank of America Stadium against the Jets on Saturday, Aug. 12, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Their lone away game in the preseason will be on Friday, Aug. 18, when they visit the New York Giants in a 7 p.m. game.

The Panthers will close the preseason at home against the Lions on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.

TV and streaming information for preseason games will be announced at a later date.