GREENVILLE, NC (WBTW) – CCU starting pitcher Nick Parker threw 8 shutout innings, striking out 10 batters and the CCU offense came alive once more as the Chanticleers took down East Carolina, 9-1 on Sunday night. That win completed a Sunday sweep of Virginia and ECU and moved the Chants one game closer toward playing in the Super Regionals.

In the 1st inning, Tyler Johnson and Christopher Rowan Jr. each hit home runs to take a 3-0 lead. Nick Lucky added to the advantage in the 3rd with a 3-run shot, making it 6-0. Matt McDermott would hit a solo home run and the Chants tallied a couple more late.

Parker kept the Pirates bats at bay all night, silencing the crowd with the best pitching performance he’s had all season. The ECU loss snapped their 20-game winning streak that dated back to late April.

ECU and CCU will now play Monday at 1pm. The winner will advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals. If ECU gets the victory, they would host. If CCU wins, they will travel to Austin, TX to face the Texas Longhorns.