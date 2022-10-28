CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan has resigned effective immediately, the CCU Athletics Department announced Friday.



Hogan has served as Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer head coach for the past 12 seasons (2011-22), compiling a record of 99-105-20, making him the all-time career wins leader in CCU women’s soccer history.

“We thank Paul for his professionalism and service to our program. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Matt Hogue, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation.

During his time at CCU, Hogan was twice named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year (2014 and 2015) and recorded six double-digit win seasons.

In 15 seasons as a head coach, he has posted a career record of 134-121-27.

