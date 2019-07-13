Payne’s Two Homers Lead Birds to Victory Over Potomac in Series Finale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans overcame their largest deficit off the season and beat the Potomac Nationals 9-4 and win the series on Friday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Nationals (10-12, 40-49) wasted little time getting to Javier Assad (W, 3-6) in the series finale as they plated three runs in the top half of the first inning. After back-to-back singles put runners at first and third to open the inning, the Nationals executed a double steal and Gage Canningscored the game’s first run from third and made it 1-0 Nationals.

Potomac added another run on a double from Jack Sundberg that scored Cole Freeman and Sundberg was then driven in by Gilbert Lara who doubled to left and gave the P’Nats a 3-0 lead after one half inning. 

The Nationals tacked on a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Cole Freeman that extended the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Pelicans (12-11, 33-57) tied a season-high with a six-run inning to take the lead.

After the first two men in the inning reached, Tyler Payne unloaded the bases with a three-run homer to left off Malvin Pena (L, 5-5) that cut the gap to 4-3. 

Aramis Ademan restarted the rally with a triple to right and he scored on an RBI single from Grant Fennell and the Pelicans knotted the game up at 4-4. 

After a walk to Wladimir Galindo , Kevonte Mitchell gave the Pelicans a 5-4 lead when he doubled to left center.

Jimmy Herron brought in the final run of the frame when he plated Galindo on a sacrifice fly and the Birds led 6-4 after four. 

The Pelicans tacked on a run in the sixth inning when Carlos Sepulveda brought in Mitchell on a sacrifice fly that made it 7-4 Myrtle Beach. 

Payne took away all doubt in the seventh inning as he blasted his second homer of the night, a solo shot, that extended the Pelicans lead to 8-4.

In the eighth, Galindo doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch that put the final tally on the Birds 9-4 win over Potomac. 

The Pelicans continue their nine-game homestand on Saturday as they welcome in the Lynchburg Hillcats for the first of three games at 6:05 p.m. RHP Paul Richan (8-4, 4.06) will toe the hill for the Pelicans against LHP Hector Hernandez (1-2, 2.48) The contest will be locally televised on The CW21 and MiLB.tv, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. A radio broadcast will begin at 5:50 on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app. 

The first 1,000 fans will receive a David Bote McBoatface bobblehead. This giveaway is presented in association with Boaty McBoatface™ 2016, © 2018. Global rights holder Bambino Media Ltd, UK. All rights reserved.

