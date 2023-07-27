MULLINS (WBTW) – The Pee Dee Academy Eagles had an incredible 2022 season capped off with their first state championship since the 1990’s, as they beat rival Florence Christian, 35-36.

They will now be tasked with replacing a good chunk of that squad including record breaking quarterback Hudson Spivey and running back Coleby Sinclair.

Colby Richardson will take over at QB and the Eagles have good skill position players, Coach Jonathan King said they are inexperienced on the offensive and defensive lines.

Head Coach: Jonathan King (10th season)

2022 record: 12-1, SCISA Class 3A state champs

Offensive Starters Back: 5

Defensive Starters Back: 3

First Game: Friday, August 25 vs. Cardinal Newman – 7:30pm

