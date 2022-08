MULLINS (WBTW) – The past few years, Pee Dee Academy has fallen short. The Eagles have averaged eight wins per season, but could not secure a state title.

This season, things might get harder. Pee Dee Academy jumps up to compete in Class 3A. One thing that does remain, is quarterback Hudson Spivey. The four year starter, will look to guide this youthful roster.

The Eagles get underway on August 26th, on the road at Cardinal Newman