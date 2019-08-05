Pee Dee Academy Football Preview

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — After coming up one win short the last two seasons from winning a state championship the Pee Dee Academy Eagles believe the third time’s a charm.

The team will be returning 11 starters but will need to replace stars like former quarterback Jake Lane and wide receiver Ryan Brewer. While the team is young, head coach Jonathan King believes once everyone gets up to speed their work ethic, attitude and drive will push them to Columbia.

The Eagles will also be in some new uniforms for the upcoming season thanks to off-season fundraising.

2018 record: 9-2

Head Coach: Jonathan King, 6th Season

Key Players: WR Connor Gasque, QB/WR/S Caleb Oakley, OL Dylan Carter, OL/LB Danny Barker, OL Zackary Martin, LB Kyle Zeman, S Ryan Forney

2019 First Game: Friday, August 30 vs Northwood Academy – 7:30pm