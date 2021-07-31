Pee Dee Academy football preview 2021

MULLINS (WBTW) – After a 7-win season and a trip to the SCISA 2A state semifinals in 2020, Pee Dee Academy has their sights set on getting back to the state championship in 2021.

Jonathan King is beginning his 8th season with the team, having taken them to the state finals in 2017 and 2018.

They return a total of 15 starters on offense and defense combined led by Colton Caulder at receiver and linebacker. Coleby Sinclair is back as a junior to start at the running back position. Hudson Spivey is their veteran at QB, just a junior, will begin his 3rd season as their starter and is primed to have a breakout season.

Head Coach: Jonathan King – 8th season

2020 record: 7-2, 3-1 in SCISA 2A, Region 2 – advanced to the state semifinals

2021 first game: Friday, August 27th vs. Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm