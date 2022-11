FLORENCE (WBTW) – Two Pee Dee football rivals went down to the wire at West Florence HS today in the SCISA Class 3A state championship game. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy left it all on the field. In the end, PDA’s Hudson Spivey scored on a 2-point conversion in OT to lift the Eagles to a 36-35 win. It was Pee Dee’s first state championship since the 1995 season.

The PDA Eagles finish the season with a 12-1 mark, while Florence Christian goes 7-7 overall.