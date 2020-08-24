Pee Dee Academy out for redemption

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With high school football scheduled to start on Friday, News 13’s Sports continues preview coverage of private programs.

Pee Dee Academy finished the 2019 season with a 8-3 record, before falling to Thomas Heyward in the state semi-finals.

The eagles graduated seven seniors, but will rely on experience to fill the void.

“We’re not a big class by any means, I think we have six seniors,’ said senior wide receiver Caleb Oakley, ‘But all of us play, and all of us start. Some of us on both sides of the ball.'”

Pee Dee Academy will open the season on the road, for a conference game against Christian Academy.