MANNING, SC (WBTW) – The Pee Dee Academy softball team is no stranger to playing in the state finals. They won it all in 2018 and were state runners up in 2019. After COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season, the Eagles were back again in 2021.

Unfortunately, Colleton Prep jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after 1 inning and never looked back en route to a 10-0 win in 5 innings. The Eagles finished the season with a record of 27-6 overall, and 11-0 in Region play.