MARION – (WBTW) – Marion junior running back and defensive back Qualiek Crawford put together his best varsity performance last Friday against Timmonsville. He rushed for 100 yards, scored 2 touchdowns on the ground, and returned an interception and a punt back for scores as the Swamp Foxes ran their record to 4-0 with a 55-0 win over the Whirlwinds.

Head coach Randall State and his guys will now face Lake View on Friday night at home at 7:30pm.