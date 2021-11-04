Pee Dee Blitz Player of the Week – Pee Dee Academy WR Drew Singletary

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – To be a good three-sport athlete is impressive, to be a great three-sport athlete is even better. Get to know Pee Dee Academy’s Drew Singletary, the latest Blitz Player of the Week.

The senior wide receiver lit up the field on Friday night. Singletary, single-handedly defeated Carolina to close out the regular-season. Singletary scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter, to put the Golden Eagles ahead 35-0.

In PDA’S 42-0 win, Singletary finished with 185 total yards of offense, four touchdowns, two receiving and two on kick returns.