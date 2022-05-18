MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Pee Dee softball team won the SCISA Class 2A championship tonight, defeating Williamsburg Academy, 1-0. It was their first title since the 2018 season.

Johnsonville in Class A and Hartsville in Class 4A advanced to the state finals for baseball in the South Carolina High School League.

SCHSL Class 4A Lower State Finals:

Airport 1

Hartsville 3 – Final

SCHSL Class 1A Lower State Finals:

East Clarendon 7

Johnsonville 0 – Final in Game 1

East Clarendon 5

Johnsonville 6 – Final in Game 2

SCISA Class 2A softball state championship:

Pee Dee Academy 1

Williamsburg Academy 0 – Final

Eagles finish the season at 31-2 overall.