Pelicans adjusting to Coronavirus changes

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A week after the Coronavirus put Major League Baseball on hold, franchises across the nation were left adjusting. Minor League players and front offices were sent home, while baseball stadiums closed until further notice.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are one of many clubs navigating uncharted territory, but Assistant General Manager Kristin Call reinforced the idea of social distancing. Employees have been directed to work outside of the office, relying heavily on technology.

“First and foremost, I think everybody is really focusing on the health, safety, and well-being certainly locally, like our staff, our fans, the Cubs, and every other major league team.”

In the meantime, the MLB does plan on paying players with a Minor League Contract Agreement. The payout is schedule through April 8th, with potentially more on the way. Ballpark employees will also be offered relief funds during the pandemic.